'You did mischief': Rahul Gandhi's banter at Digvijaya Singh over RSS-BJP praise

New Delhi:

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday made a wisecrack at party’s senior leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter publicly praised the organisational strength of the BJP and the RSS ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Singh’s remarks fuelled a political storm, creating an atmosphere of uneasiness in the party. Although Digvijaya Singh later clarifies his position and reiterates that he remains a strong opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS ideology, the damage is already done.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, during an event held to mark party’s foundation day, took a witty jab at Digvijaya Singh, saying “you did a mischief”(referring to his remark on BJP and RSS).

About the row

Before the Congress Working Committee meeting, Digvijaya Singh shared an old photograph on social media. In the image, Narendra Modi is seen sitting on the floor in front, while senior BJP leader LK Advani is seated behind him on a chair. Through his post, Digvijaya Singh highlights how a grassroots RSS volunteer and party worker rose to become a state chief minister and eventually the prime minister, presenting it as an example of strong organisational structure.

Singh’s post quickly triggers backlash within political circles.

Digvijaya Singh issues clarification

As criticism grew, Digvijaya Singh explained that his intention was only to acknowledge organisational strength, not to endorse ideology or leadership. He maintains that appreciating organisation-building should not be seen as wrongdoing.

Drawing from his own experience as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and as state Congress president, Digvijaya Singh emphasised that he has always worked through a decentralised model of leadership.

After the Congress Working Committee meeting was over, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi addressed the media but dodged questions over Digvijaya Singh’s post.