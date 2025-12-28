'There should be discipline': Shashi Tharoor supports Digvijaya Singh's RSS-Congress comparison The controversy began when Digvijaya Singh shared an undated photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. The image, showing PM Modi alongside Advani and others at a public rally, was accompanied by Singh’s comment.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed his agreement with senior party leader Digvijaya Singh’s recent remarks about the need for more discipline and cohesion within the Congress party. This came after Singh sparked a political storm with his comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP's organisational strength.While speaking to reporters, Shashi Tharoor backed Digvijaya Singh’s call for stronger organisation within Congress.

Responding to questions about Singh’s praise for the RSS and BJP’s structure, Tharoor told reporters, “I too want our organisation to be stronger. There should be discipline within the Congress. Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself,” he added.

Tharoor’s statement came in the wake of a political controversy ignited by Singh’s post on X (formerly Twitter), where he lauded the RSS and BJP for their robust organisational network. This comment has led to mixed reactions both within Congress and across the political spectrum.

What did Digvijaya Singh do?

The controversy began when Digvijaya Singh shared an undated photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani. The image, showing Modi alongside Advani and others at a public rally, was accompanied by Singh’s comment on the organisational power of the BJP and the RSS.

Singh wrote, “I found this picture on Quora. It is very impactful. It shows how an RSS grassroots volunteer and a Jan Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat at the feet of leaders, went on to become a state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister. This is the power of organisation.”

His post, which tagged Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Priyanka Gandhi, soon went viral, drawing attention from both Congress and BJP leaders.

Within Congress, reactions to Singh’s remarks have been varied. While some leaders, like Sachin Pilot, maintained that the party remains united and that individuals are free to express their opinions, others took a stronger stance against any admiration for the RSS.

Pawan Khera, a prominent Congress leader, strongly disagreed with the idea of learning from the RSS.

“There's nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?” Khera stated, referencing Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, who is often associated with the ideology of Hindutva promoted by the RSS.

The Congress leader later clarifies

In response to the backlash, Digvijaya Singh clarified his comments, stating that his social media post had been misunderstood. He emphasised that while he had praised the BJP’s organisational strength, he remained a staunch critic of both the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Singh reiterated, “You have misunderstood things. I praised the party organisation, but I am a firm opponent of the RSS and Modi ji.” Singh’s clarification did little to quell the controversy, as the debate about organisational strength and internal reforms within Congress continued to rage.

Digvijaya Singh had also previously used social media to call for reforms within Congress, particularly in a post on December 19. In that post, he praised Rahul Gandhi and expressed confidence in his ability to bring about much-needed changes within the party.

“I am sure you would do it because I know you can do it,” Singh had written.