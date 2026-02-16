'Shows India's rapid progress': PM Modi calls for global participation in AI Impact Summit 2026

New Delhi:

As India prepares to host the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the even reflect the talent and the capabilities of the youth of the country, calling for global participation. He further stated that the summit shows India's rapid progress in science and technology, highlighting the country's growth in this sector.

"It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development," he said in a post in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

The AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be held from February 16 to 19 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, will be inaugurated by PM Modi later in the day. The summit will see a participation of around 600 startups and institutions, with 13 countries - Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa - setting up their pavilions at the expo.

300 plus pavilions, over 500 sessions

The summit is themed around three sutras: people, planet and progress, and it will allow global leaders to gather and share their views and ideas about artificial intelligence. According to the government, more than 300 curated exhibition pavilions will be set up at the expo, which will likely see a participation of around 2.5 lakh visitors.

More than 500 sessions will be organised at the summit, with 3,250 speakers and panel members sharing their view. Global leaders, delegates and ministers from around 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will participate at the event.

