Maya Hawke, Stranger Things actor, marries Christian Lee Hutson in a private ceremony on Valentine's Day

New Delhi:

Maya Hawke, best known for her portrayal of Robin in Netflix's Stranger Things, married singer Christian Lee Hutson in an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2026. The wedding took place at St George's Episcopal Church in New York City.

It is worth noting that the couple has yet to share official wedding pictures. However, several images from the ceremony have surfaced online, drawing significant attention from fans.

Maya Hawke marries Christian Lee Hutson in New York

In the now-viral pictures, Maya Hawke can be seen wearing a white wedding dress along with an oversized winter coat. While on the other hand, Christian Lee Hutson seen in a classic tuxedo.

According to a report by People, Maya and Hutson first met while recording music several years ago. In February 2024, Hutson sparked attention among social media users when he shared a Valentine's Day post featuring a photo of himself and Maya sitting together on a couch.

Hollywood actor Maya Hawke has appeared in several hit films and TV shows throughout her career. She gained widespread recognition for her role as Robin Buckley in the popular series Stranger Things. For the unversed, the Netflix show concluded this year with its fifth and final season.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Who was James Van Der Beek, the Hollywood actor who lost battle to cancer at 48?