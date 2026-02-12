Who was James Van Der Beek, the Hollywood actor who lost battle to cancer at 48? The death of renowned Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek shocked the world. The family shared the news of his death through a social media post. Read further to know about the actor.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek passed away due to cancer at the age of 48. After learning of his illness, he began working on cancer awareness. The news of his death was shared on his Instagram page on Thursday. Fans and Hollywood colleagues are paying tribute to actor James Van Der Beek on social media. But let's know about the actor's famous film and TV dramas here.

James Van Der Beek's family

Van Der Beek, married with six children, announced his cancer diagnosis in 2024. In a statement to People magazine, James said, 'I have colorectal cancer and I am privately dealing with this diagnosis and taking steps to heal with the support of my wonderful family. This is reason to be hopeful, and I am feeling better.'

James appeared in these films and TV dramas

James Van Der Beek rose to fame playing Dawson Leery in the hit American teen drama 'Dawson's Creek.' Talking about James's famous films, he acted in 'Varsity Blues (1998)', 'Texas Rangers (2001)', 'The Rules of Attraction (2002)', 'Formosa Betrayed (2009)', 'Labor Day (2013)' and 'Bad Hair (2020)'.

Family shared an emotional post about his death

Close ones shared the news of his death on Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek's Instagram page. The post reads, 'Our beloved James Van Der Beek passed away this morning. He acted with courage and faith in his final days. There is so much to tell about him. Those days will come soon. For now, we are saddened by the loss of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend. We request privacy during this sad time.'

Friends and fans pay tribute to the actor

Several Hollywood celebrities and fans are paying tribute to James Van Der Beek on social media. People are supporting James's family and wife during this difficult time and expressing their condolences. Fans are also remembering him as a man who, even in his final days, worked on cancer awareness and played a vital role in saving many lives.

Also Read: James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek actor, dies at 48 after battling cancer