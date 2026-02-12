James Van Der Beek, Dawson's Creek actor, dies at 48 after battling cancer The 'Dawson's Creek' actor James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48 after battling colorectal cancer on February 11, 2026. The family confirmed the news of actor's passing via social media post.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery in the teen drama Dawson’s Creek, has passed away at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer. For the unversed, James Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 but he made the news public in November 2024.

Confirming the news of actor's demise, the family shared a recent photo of the actor and penned an emotional note. Read on for more details The caption read, "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend (sic)." Take a look below:

Tributes pour in for James Van Der Beek

Social media users expressed their grief over James Van Der Beek’s passing by sharing tributes. Fans and followers have poured in messages of condolence online. One user wrote, "You inspired so many young adolescents from all around the world, not only spreading good values and friendship but also giving the hope to people not to give. Rip (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Remember going home after school to watch Dawson's Creek. Will always remember Dawson. My kids grew up watching this show and my son just loved this show. Rest in peace James Van Der Beek (sic)."

For the unversed, James Van Der Beek is survived by his wife Kimberly, whom he married in 2010, and their six children: daughters Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, and Gwendolyn, and sons Joshua and Jeremiah.

Also Read: Who is Bad Bunny? Grammy Award-winner goes viral after Super Bowl Halftime show with Lady Gaga