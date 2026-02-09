Who is Bad Bunny? Grammy Award-winner goes viral after Super Bowl Halftime show with Lady Gaga Bad Bunny stole the show at the Super Bowl halftime with Lady Gaga, performing hits from Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. Fans praised the star-studded performance online. Read on to know about the Grammy Award-winning singer.

New Delhi:

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny has taken the internet by storm with his grand performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. The singer recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

His Super Bowl performance with Lady Gaga won hearts online, with social media users quickly reacting and praising the show. One user wrote, "THIS IS SO ICONIC." Another added, "Bad Bunny performing with his idol Lady Gaga at the #SuperBowl is so iconic."

Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show with Lady Gaga goes viral

For the unversed, Bad Bunny was joined on stage by a star-studded lineup, including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, and Pedro Pascal. Whereas Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance first, performing 'Baile Inolvidable' alongside him.

Not only Lady Gaga, but Ricky Martin also accompanied Bad Bunny on stage. Whereas Lady Gaga performed a salsa-inspired version of her hit duet with Bruno Mars, and a couple even got married live on stage, stealing the spotlight.

Who is Bad Bunny?

The 32-year-old singer and actor Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico. He was born on March 10, 1994, as Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio. He enjoys a strong following of 51.8M followers on Instagram, with 51.8M subscribers on YouTube as well. He released his sixth studio album, DtMF, on January 5, 2025. He has also appeared in films like Happy Gilmore 2, Bullet Train, Caught Stealing, and Cassandro.

About Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance

For his 13-minute Super Bowl performance, Bad Bunny performed 14-songs, most of them was from his album Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (DtMF) and his songs like Mónaco, Party, Safaera, Yo Perreo Sola, Titi me Pregunto.

