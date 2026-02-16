Lucknow civil court receives bomb threat; bomb disposal squad deployed

Lucknow:

The civil court in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow on Monday received a bomb threat after which security was heightened in the area. Additional forces have been deployed and officials are conducting a thorough search inside the premises.

According to initial reports, the court received threat on two separate emails. The first email warned about a blast at 11.15 am, while the second said the explosion will take place at 12.15 pm. The police are conducting searches inside the court premises, and a bomb disposal squad (BDS) and a dog squad have also been deployed.

Apart from Lucknow, the civil court in Ayodhya has also received a bomb threat and security has also been tightened there.

This is the second time in just three days when a bomb threat has been received in Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, courts in as many as 19 districts, including Lucknow, Ayodhya and Varanasi, received a bomb threat email. However, it turned out to be a hoax, as the security forces didn't find anything suspicious.

Bomb threats in Ahmedabad, Delhi

Earlier in the day, several schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad also received a threat, warning of an explosion. The threat was received on email and was written in Punjabi, warning that India will be turned into Khalistan. The police launched a probe and conducting searches at the schools.

Similar threats were also received by many schools in Delhi, which also warned of turning India into Khalistan. Last week, as many as seven schools had received such a threat, but nothing suspicious was found by the security personnel.

Similarly, at least 16 schools in Punjab's Mohali also received a threatening mail, which turned out to be hoax, forcing the Cyber Cell to start an investigation and register a first information report (FIR).

