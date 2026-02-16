Supreme Court rejects Abu Salem's bail plea in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case

New Delhi:

In a major setback for gangster Abu Salem, the Supreme Court has dismissed his plea for release in connection with the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. The court’s decision means Salem will continue to remain in custody as the legal proceedings against him move forward.

High Court had also denied parole

A bench of Justices AS Gadkari and SC Chandak of the Bombay High Court had earlier refused to interfere with the authorities’ decision on parole. The court said there was no valid reason to change the conditions imposed by the competent authorities.

While the authorities had technically allowed Salem parole, it was subject to strict conditions. He was to be escorted by a high-security police team and was required to bear the full cost of the security arrangement.

Dispute over escort charges

During the hearing, Salem’s lawyer Farhana Shah told the court that her client could not afford the heavy escort charges, which were said to be nearly Rs 17 lakh. She argued that such a condition effectively denied him the chance to attend his brother’s last rites.

However, the prosecution opposed the plea. Additional Public Prosecutor Ashish Satpute told the court that the authorities had made a balanced decision. He said they considered the extradition treaty under which Salem was brought to India, as well as an adverse police report that warned of possible law and order issues.

The prosecution also pointed out that the funeral had already taken place.

The court examined Salem’s prison records, which showed he has been in custody for more than 23 years. It also reviewed an affidavit from the Director General of Police outlining the serious crimes for which he was convicted.

An adverse police report from Uttar Pradesh warned that Salem’s presence in the Sarai Mir area of Azamgarh district could disturb public peace.

Taking all these factors into account, the bench concluded that the authorities had already granted parole under strict conditions and that there were no grounds to relax those terms.

The court ultimately held that Salem’s petition lacked merit and dismissed it.

The decision means he will continue serving his sentence in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, one of the most serious terror cases in India’s history.