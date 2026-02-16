Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live: Delhi High Court to hear plea after loan firm files response
 Live now

Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live: Delhi High Court to hear plea after loan firm files response

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

Actor Rajpal Yadav remains in Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court sought a reply from the complainant on actor's bail application in cheque bounce cases on February 12, 2026. The court will hear his bail application today, February 16, 2026.

Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates.
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates. Image Source : Instagram/ Rajpal Yadav
New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is still in in Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court declined his request for more time to clear his dues in cheque bounce cases amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore. Earlier, on February 12, while hearing his interim bail application, the High Court asked the complainant to submit a reply and scheduled the next hearing for today, February 16, 2026. 

According to recent updates, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, the company that had given a loan to Rajpal Yadav, informed the Delhi High Court that they have filed their reply. However, it has not yet appeared on the record. Following this, the court will hear the bail plea of Rajpal shortly.

For the unversed, several members of the Hindi film industry including Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Mika Singh and others have come forward to support him financially. Follow this live blog for latest updates on Rajpal Yadav's cheque bounce case. 

 

Live updates :Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live: Delhi HC to hear bail plea today

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:09 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live: Priyadarshan raises Rajpal Yadav's fee amid financial struggles

    Filmmaker Priyadarshan raised actor's fee to help him during his financial difficulties. The Hera Pheri director told Mid-Day, "I have known him for more than 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly, and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers (Jubilee Films) of my next film to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie."

     

  • 11:56 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live Updates: Sonu Sood shows support for actor on platform X

    Ahead of Rajpal Yadav's bail hearing today, actor Sonu Sood took to his X handle and expressed his support. He wrote, "Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right (sic)." 

     

  • 11:50 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live: Delhi High Court to hear actor's bail plea today

    The Delhi High Court is set to hear actor Rajpal Yadav's bail plea in a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case today, February 16, 2026. In the previous hearing on February 12, the court had rejected his bail request and asked for a response from the complainant.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Rajpal Yadav Ata Pata Laapata
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\