Rajpal Yadav Bail Hearing Live: Delhi High Court to hear plea after loan firm files response

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav is still in in Tihar Jail after the Delhi High Court declined his request for more time to clear his dues in cheque bounce cases amounting to nearly Rs 9 crore. Earlier, on February 12, while hearing his interim bail application, the High Court asked the complainant to submit a reply and scheduled the next hearing for today, February 16, 2026.

According to recent updates, Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, the company that had given a loan to Rajpal Yadav, informed the Delhi High Court that they have filed their reply. However, it has not yet appeared on the record. Following this, the court will hear the bail plea of Rajpal shortly.

For the unversed, several members of the Hindi film industry including Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Mika Singh and others have come forward to support him financially.