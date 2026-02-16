Rajasthan: Seven killed as fire engulfs chemical factory in Bhiwadi, rescue ops on | Video

Alwar:

As many as seven persons are reported dead after a major fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Khushkhera industrial area of Rajasthan's Bhiwadi town. According to initial information, some individuals are feared trapped inside the factory. The incident occurred on Monday morning at Plot No. G-1-118B in a private industrial unit.

Burnt bodies have been recovered from the factory premises.

According to officials, the information was received by the RIICO fire brigade from the police control room at 9:22 am. The blaze rapidly escalated within minutes, engulfing the unit in flames.

Preliminary reports indicate that around six workers were burned to death on the spot. The intensity of the fire was so severe that several bodies were recovered in a skeletal condition.

Upon receiving the alert, police officials, administrative authorities, fire brigade teams, rescue personnel, and medical staff rushed to the scene. The area was cordoned off, and rescue and relief operations were immediately initiated.

The injured have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched. The administration has indicated that a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident.