Rajasthan civic polls 2026: BJP gains big, 25 local body chairpersons elected unopposed

The political dynamics following the local body elections in Rajasthan have titled in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 25 of its councillors were elected as chairpersons unopposed in as many civic bodies on Friday.

This includes the civic bodies in Chaksu, Palsana, Khetri, Kotkasim, Bhiwadi, Khedli and Uchchain. Many of these 25 civic bodies were won by the Congress in the previous local body elections, and Friday's results indicate that the balance of power has slightly shifted in favour of the ruling BJP in the state.

This will boost the morale of the saffron party ahead of the 2028 assembly elections, as the BJP would look to retain the power in the state for a second consecutive term.

The Rajasthan local body polls

The polling for the local body elections in Rajasthan was held in two phases: September 9 and 11. The results were declared on September 14, with the BJP emerging ahead of the Congress after winning over 4,100 wards against the opposition party's victories on more than 3,600 wards.

The BJP had also managed to secure control of four of Rajasthan's 10 municipal corporations, while independents had won over 2,200 wards, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

BJP hails results

The BJP hailed the results and showed confidence that it would retain power in Rajasthan in the 2028 assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the party workers and thanked those who voted in favour of the party, describing the results as a "victory of truth over echo of falsehood".

"Heartfelt gratitude to the public for securing a resounding victory for the BJP in the Rajasthan local body elections. This is proof of the victory of truth over the echo of falsehood. On this occasion, many congratulations to all the winning candidates as well as the dedicated and hardworking workers of the party," he had said on X in Hindi.

Congress accuses BJP of influencing results

However, the Congress alleged that the BJP used muscle power to influence the results in its favour. Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress' Rajasthan unit chief, claimed his party would have won 1,500 more wards, but lost them because of irregular and "unfair" delimitation of wards.

"We will not allow democracy to bow before the pressure of those in power," he had said.

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