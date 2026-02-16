'Turning India into Khalistan': Several schools in Gujarat's Ahmedabad receive bomb threat email

Ahmedabad :

Several schools in Gujarat's capital Ahmedabad received a bomb threat email on Monday, triggering panic among the people and forcing police into action, said an official. He further stated that the threatening email mentioned that it will turn India into Khalistan.

"Several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats through email. The threat mail also mentioned 'turning India into Khalistan'," Ahmedabad District Education Officer wad quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

With several schools receiving the threat, the Ahmedabad Police has deployed additional forces and conducting a thorough check. It said that the threat email was written in Punjabi and warned of a blast, adding that crime branch teams have been deployed at the schools.

Bomb threat to Delhi schools

Last week, seven schools in Delhi also received a similar threat, which said that the national capital will be turned into Khalistan. The threat was sent on an email with disturbing and provocative content, said officials, adding that it was a hoax. Interestingly, the threatening email also mentioned that a blast could also take place inside the Parliament.

The seven schools that received the threat were Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, Happy Public School in Daryaganj, Rabea Public School in Ballimaran, CL Bhalla DAV School in Jhandewalan, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate and British School in Chankyapuri.

Bomb threat to Mohali schools

Sixteen schools in Mohali, Punjab, had also received a bomb threat last week, triggering panic among the people. However, it had turned out to be a hoax, as officials didn't find anything suspicious after searches, which involved around 300 police personnel.

Later, the Punjab Police said it will file a first information report (FIR) and the case was referred to the Cyber Cell to find out the origin of the threatening email.

