Hindu man attacked with sharp weapons and set on fire by mob in Bangladesh, suffers severe injuries Another Hindu man was brutally attacked and set on fire by a mob in Bangladesh's Shariatpur district, raising fresh concerns about escalating violence against minorities. The victim sustained severe injuries in the assault.

Dhaka:

A Hindu man in Bangladesh was left severely injured after a violent mob allegedly attacked him and set him on fire, marking yet another disturbing assault on minorities in the country. The horrific incident took place on December 31 in Shariatpur district, where rising hostilities against minority communities have become a worrying pattern.

According to reports, the 50-year-old victim was returning home when a group of attackers allegedly cornered him. The mob is said to have assaulted him with sharp weapons, subjected him to repeated beatings and then set him ablaze. The brutality of the assault has sparked outrage among rights groups who note an alarming rise in targeted violence, as per reports.

More details to be added.