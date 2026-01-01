Chelsea sack manager Enzo Maresca with immediate effect after poor run of form Premier League side Chelsea FC recently came forward and announced that they would be parting ways with manager Enzo Maresca with immediate effect. The sacking comes after the side's poor run of form in recent games.

London:

In a major development, Chelsea FC announced that it would be parting ways with manager Enzo Maresca, effective immediately. The sacking comes right before the side’s Premier League clash against Manchester City. The two sides are set to take on each other at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on January 4.

It is worth noting that Maresca’s spell at the club ends after 18 months. His sacking came after the two-time Champions League winners had won just one game in their last seven matches.

“During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club. With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future,” Chelsea FC said in a statement.

