Mohammad Rizwan's flop show continues in BBL, scores 6 runs at strike rate of 60 for Melbourne Renegades Mohammad Rizwan is featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) at the moment for Melbourne Renegades. However, he hasn't been able to stamp his authority yet in the tournament and his flop show continued in the New Year as well. Rizwan scored only six runs at a strike rate of 60.

Melbourne:

Mohammad Rizwan is one of the few Pakistan players featuring for the entirety of the Big Bash League this season. The former Pakistan skipper is featuring for Melbourne Renegades but has put up a disappointing show so far for his side. Even the start of a New Year couldn't change his luck as Rizwan failed in the game against the Sydney Sixers as well, mustering only six runs at an extremely poor strike rate of 60.

He came out to bat at number three after Tim Seifert got out in the second over of the innings. Josh Brown was the aggressor in the 44-run partnership with Rizwan, then as the former smashed 43 runs off just 19 balls with three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 226.32. However, Rizwan struggled to get the ball away at the other end as he failed to hit even a single four during his stay in the middle.

His batting sucked away the momentum in the innings after Brown got out, and the pressure got to the wicketkeeper-batter before he got out for just six runs off 10 deliveries to Ben Dwarshuis. A strike rate of 60 in modern-day T20 cricket doesn't give a good look at all, especially when one of Rizwan's teammates scored runs at a strike rate of more than 200.

Rizwan's struggles in BBL

Mohammad Rizwan has played all four matches for Melbourne Renegades this season, only to muster 58 runs off as many deliveries at a mediocre average of 14.4 and a strike rate of only 100. Even the Renegades would've expected a lot of the Pakistani player as he is batting in the top three for them.

With the T20 World Cup starting next month, BBL would've been the best opportunity for him to press his case for a comeback in the Pakistan squad. However, the 33-year-old has only made things worse for himself.

