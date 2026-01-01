Australia announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026, 3 injured players selected Australia have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup that will be played from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. Pat Cummins, Hazlewood and Tim David have all been selected despite being injured and subject to fitness clearance in time for the mega event.

New Delhi:

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 that will be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Mitchell Marsh will lead the 2021 champions, even as three injured players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David - have been picked subject to fitness clearance in time for the mega event.

Cummins will undergo a scan at the end of January 2026 to assess his back after playing only one Test in the Ashes. Meanwhile, Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes series with hamstring and Achilles injuries and is still recovering. On the other hand, Tim David recently got injured in the Big Bash League and Australia will be desperately hoping that he gets fit just in time for the competition.

Meanwhile, Ben Dwarshuis, the left-arm seamer, has been left out despite putting up strong performances in the West Indies and then against South Africa last year. However, his chances were probably hampered after missing New Zealand and India series due to injury. Notably, Cooper Connolly has been drafted into the squad to boost the spin bowling resources. Having said that, Dwarshuis could be the first in line to get selected if Cummins or Hazlewood are ruled out.

"The T20 side has enjoyed a long run of recent success which enabled the panel to choose a balance of players across the variety of conditions Sri Lanka and India may present. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup. This is a preliminary squad so should changes need to be made they will ahead of the support period," national selector George Bailey said.

Australia opt against picking up a backup for Josh Inglis

Moreover, Josh Inglis is the only specialist wicketkeeper in the World Cup squad for Australia. Alex Carey and Josh Philippe, both wicketkeepers, were overlooked. Glenn Maxwell is likely to fill in for the role in case there is a last-minute injury concern.

Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

