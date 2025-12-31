Virat Kohli shares last Instagram post of 2025 as he steps into 2026 with 'light' of his life Virat Kohli was in stellar form late in 2025 as he amassed four consecutive fifty-plus knocks, including two back-to-back centuries against South Africa. Kohli has shared his last Instagram post of the year.

New Delhi:

India star Virat Kohli shared his last Instagram post of 2025 as he shared a picture with his wife, Anushka Sharma, in the last few hours of the year.

Kohli has travelled to Dubai during his break in between his outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26. Kohli has played in two matches in the domestic premier 50-over tournament and is set to feature in another one now.

As the world steps into 2026, Kohli shared a picture with Anushka with the caption, "Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life, Anushka Sharma."

Kohli ends 2025 as the second-ranked batter in ODIs

Kohli ended 2025 as the second-ranked ODI batter at the end of the year. He has also been in stellar form of late. Kohli has smashed four consecutive fifty-plus knocks, including two back-to-back centuries against South Africa.

Just like Rohit, he has also turned the clock back to his heydays and stays right on the heels of Rohit at second place in the ICC rankings with 773 points, just eight fewer than what Kohli has.

Kohli to play another VHT match

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to play for Delhi in their upcoming clash against the Railways, the BCCI COE, Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) President Rohan Jaitley told news agency PTI. "As of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games," Jaitley said as quoted by the agency.

Kohli has already played in a minimum of two mandatory matches as part of the BCCI's diktat directing the current players to feature in a couple of matches in the 50-over tournament.

Indian team to reach Vadodara by Jan 8, Kohli might arrive later

India are set to play in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home. The series will start with the One-Dayers from January 11. The squad for the series is expected to be announced on January 3 or 4.

The selected squad is set to assemble in Vadodara by January 8; however, Kohli might be arriving in the city a day later and train. The first ODI will take place at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi.