Unnao custodial death case: Delhi HC to hear Kuldeep Sengar's plea on February 19 after SC direction

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Monday referred the case concerning the custodial death of the Unnao rape survivor’s father to a bench led by the Chief Justice. The development follows a recent request by the Supreme Court asking the High Court to grant an “out-of-turn” hearing to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has challenged his conviction and 10-year prison sentence in connection with the case.

The matter is scheduled to be taken up for hearing on February 19.

SC refuses to entertain Senger’s plea

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by former BJP leader Sengar, who had challenged a January 19 order of the high court declining to suspend his 10-year prison sentence.

While dismissing his request, the apex court observed that if the victim’s family has filed any appeal against the trial court’s verdict, the high court should consider that appeal alongside Sengar’s pending petition.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice also voiced concern over remarks made to the media by the victim’s lawyer. The bench indicated its displeasure at public comments being made while the case remains under judicial consideration.

"We are not sitting in an ivory tower.We know a media trial is going on outside," Justice Kant said, adding he would not tolerate any "parallel trial" outside the court.

SC upholds Kuldeep Sengar's sentence in Unnao rape case

The Supreme Court on December 29 last year stayed an order of the Delhi High Court, that had suspended the life sentence of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

Setting aside the High Court’s decision, the apex court observed that such relief could not be granted because Sengar had also been convicted and sentenced in another related case. The top court also issued a notice to Sengar while hearing an appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which challenged the High Court’s order.

Sengar was found guilty in December 2019 in the Unnao rape case and was sentenced to life imprisonment. The trial court had also imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

Earlier, on December 23, a division bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar had suspended his life sentence. After this order, the CBI approached the Supreme Court seeking an immediate stay on the relief granted to Sengar.