Steve Smith added to Australia's T20 World Cup squad; Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis declared fit

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Australia have added Steve Smith to their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. The veteran joined the squad last week in Sri Lanka, following Mitchell Marsh’s injury but he was only added as a travelling reserve. However, ahead of their must-win clash against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Australia confirmed the move, revealing he replaced injured Josh Hazlewood in the squad.

Speaking on the development, CA’s on-duty selector Tony Dodemaide stated that with Marsh and Stoinis need under observation, the team management felt that it was the right decision to add Smith to the set-up, who had a phenomenal time with the bat in the recently concluded Big Bash League. He made 299 runs in the six matches at a strike rate over 150.

“ICC regulations stipulate any squad change must be submitted and activated on the day prior to a match. With Steve here, along with some uncertainty around Mitch and Marcus Stoinis, it made sense he (Smith) is activated and available for selection in time for the match, if required,” Dodemaide said.

Update on Marsh and Stoinis

Captain Marsh participated in the fielding drills before the match against Sri Lanka. He was reported to be pushing for a spot in the squad for the Sri Lanka game and in all likelihood, the all-rounder is likely to feature, as the team campaign is now on the line.

Stoinis’ case is slightly more complicated. He was declared fit after copping a blow on his left hand in the game against Zimbabwe but during the training session, he was spotted struggling.

Australia squad: Mitch Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Sean Abbott