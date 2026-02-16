Shoaib Malik questions Babar Azam's role in Pakistan squad, slams selectors after loss against India

Colombo:

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was quick to raise questions of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam after his failure against team India in game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. It is worth noting that the Indian team handed Pakistan a 61-run defeat in Colombo.

Chasing a target of 176 runs, Pakistan’s batters failed to put in a good showing; many eyes were set upon Babar Azam, but he was sent packing on a score of five runs in seven deliveries, once again failing to deliver as Pakistan eventually sustained the defeat.

Looking at Babar’s performance, Shoaib Malik questioned the selectors and talked about how when his strike rate was a problem, Babar was moved from an opener’s slot into the middle order.

"If we go back a little, we used to say, Babar has strike rate issues when he used to open, and then you are moving him to the No.4 position. The person who made this decision should be sacked immediately,” Shoaib Malik told ARY News.

Basit Ali raised the questions against selectors as well

Furthermore, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, who was a part of the same discussion, also questioned the selectors, claiming that the people who removed him from the team are the same ones who are moving him down the order now.

“The people (selectors) do not know his qualities, what format he is best suited for. The ones who removed him are now putting him to bat at number four. Who should we blame? Babar had a great chance tonight, he could have played slowly, and extended the game,” Basit Ali said.

“After batters are getting out on the other end, you yourself are getting dismissed. Who are you showing this intent to? Apart from Babar, Shadab and Nawaz should be equally to blame as well,” he added.

