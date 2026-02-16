Mike Hesson reveals Pakistan dressing room's atmosphere after drubbing against India in Colombo

Colombo:

Pakistan sustained a hefty loss against the Indian team in game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides took on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo; the clash saw India coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 175 runs on the board in the first innings.

As for the run chase, Pakistan was limited to just 114 runs as India registered a 61-run victory, maintaining their dominance against the Men in Green and handing them another embarrassing defeat.

After the game, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson came forward and talked about how the atmosphere in the Pakistan dressing room is after the defeat against India. He emphasised the disappointment that the team is feeling after losing a game of such a big magnitude.

"There's a pretty disappointed dressing room in there at the moment, because they know how much it means to Pakistan. We know that it's a huge event, Pakistan against India. We obviously won five games on the bounce before today, so we were confident, but today we got outplayed,” Hesson was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Hesson also defended Pakistan’s decision to bowl first

It is worth noting that many also questioned Pakistan’s decision to win the toss and bowl first in the game. Notably, the three previous games before the India-Pakistan clash were won by the teams batting first, and Hesson pointed out how spin contributed to Pakistan’s decision to bowl first.

"I think the ball was spinning quite a lot initially and we started off well but I think the way Kishan played, he took the game away from us. We have to pick ourselves up and make sure that we're very good in two or three days,” Hesson said.

