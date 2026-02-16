'Not thinking about any rivalry': Axar Patel rubs salt into wounds after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 WC

Colombo:

The Indian team humiliated Pakistan in the 27th game of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides took on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15. The game saw India post a total of 175 runs on the board in the first innings, Pakistan being limited to 144, as India registered a 61-run victory.

After the game, star India all-rounder Axar Patel came forward and talked about how the entirety of the Indian team was not thinking about the India-Pakistan rivalry and were only focused on executing their plans, which helped them win the game.

"There's India's batting versus Pakistan bowling or whatever - we were not thinking about that. We were just thinking about our plan and our execution when we are batting or bowling. We were just thinking about what we have to do if we are bowling first or bowling second? How was the wicket? So we were thinking about our game,” Axar Patel was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"We are not thinking about these rivalries or whatever. So we are playing against one team, and we are just focusing on cricket. So whenever I am playing, I am not thinking about others. I treat it as a one-on-one match against an opponent. So I'm not thinking about any rivalry or whatever,” he added.

Axar talked about the support that India got in Colombo

It is worth noting that the 28,000-capacity Premadasa Stadium was filled to the brim with India fans. Upto 90 percent of the crowd was in support of the Indian team, and Axar opined that the support was no different than what they experience in any other part of the world.

"No, not only Sri Lanka - even in Australia or England, or last time, when we were playing in the West Indies, it was the same. Most of the Indian supporters come to support us in the blue jersey. We never think about which country we are playing in. We just think about the wicket on the ground and what is there,” Axar Patel said.

Also Read: