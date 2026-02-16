Ishan Kishan scripts history with POTM performance against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Colombo:

Game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 saw India taking on Pakistan. The two sides locked horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and while many had high expectations for the game, the clash ended up being heavily one-sided as India dominated Pakistan to register a 61-run victory.

The clash saw India coming in to bat first after losing the toss. The side got off to a brilliant start as opener Ishan Kishan put in a brilliant performance. Kishan scored 77 runs in 40 deliveries and set the perfect platform for the Indian innings. His knock helped the Men in Blue post a total of 175 runs in the first innings of the game.

Ishan also won the Player of the Match award for his knock, and in doing so, he became the first Indian wicket-keeper batter in T20 World Cup history to win the POTM award.

An exceptional performance by the star man saw India post a total of 175 runs and eventually limit Pakistan to 114 in the run chase, winning the game by 61 runs and qualifying for the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Kishan gave his take on his performance after the game

After the clash, Ishan Kishan took centre stage and talked about how the wicket was not easy to play on and how focusing on his strengths helped him get through the game and put in a good showing with the bat in the crucial clash.

“The wicket was not that easy. Sometimes, you just have to believe and focus on your strengths. Was just watching the ball, sticking to my strengths and making them run as much as possible. I did work a lot on my off-side game, so then I can have them bowl where I want them to bowl. On a big ground, you get bigger gaps. Trying to hit the gaps, trying to take two runs. Knew we had to put up a total like 160-170, which would be a good total for us,” Ishan Kishan said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

