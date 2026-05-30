Kattalan Day 2 Box Office Collection: Antony Varghese's film experiences steep fall | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

The movie Kattalan, starring Antony Varghese, witnessed a downfall on its second day in terms of box-office performance. Though the movie had done reasonably well on the very first day of its release, there seems to be a gradual decline in its performance in the initial days. This appears to be due to mixed reactions from audiences.

Kattalan collections on Day 2 witness major fall

According to reports by Sacnilk, Kattalan earned Rs 1.60 crore net in India on its second day in theatres. The latest figures indicate a drop of 57.9 per cent from its opening-day collection of Rs 3.80 crore.

On its second day, the film was screened across 3,582 shows in various markets. Despite the decline, the film has continued to generate revenue. So far, Kattalan has collected Rs 5.40 crore in India.

Occupancy figures remain low

Audience turnout across all languages remained weak on Day 2. The Malayalam 2D version recorded an occupancy of 13.16 per cent. The Telugu version registered 12.36 per cent occupancy, while the Tamil version managed 10.06 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported earnings of Rs 35 lakh, while Karnataka and Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 10 lakh and Rs 9 lakh respectively. The rest of India accounted for Rs 35 lakh.

Antony Varghese reacts to social media claims

Kattalan also became a talking point due to discussions on social media. Posts from an account named "Antony Varghese Fans Club" claimed that a negative campaign was being run against the film.

"It has come to my attention that a fake Facebook page posing as my fan page is circulating posts and spreading false information. Please note that this page is completely unauthorised and has absolutely no affiliation with me or my actual fan community. They are intentionally spreading fake news to create unnecessary allegations and drama," the actor wrote.

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