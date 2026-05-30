Box Office Report [May 29, 2026]: The Great Grand Superhero, Drishyam 3, Karuppu and others

New Delhi:

The Jackie Shroff-starrer The Great Grand Superhero has been produced specifically for children. The film did not receive a spectacular response at the box office on its opening day; it got off to a slow start. Read on to discover how this film, along with Bollywood titles like Chand Mera Dil and Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, as well as the South Indian films Drishyam 3 and Karuppu, fared at the box office on Friday.

The Great Grand Superhero opening day collection

Jackie Shroff's film garnered a very meager collection on its first day. The movie failed to attract an audience. Perhaps parents will bring their children to watch the film over the weekend. According to Sacnilk, The Great Grand Superhero earned a mere Rs 25 lakh on its opening day.

Day 8 of Chand Mera Dil

On its eighth day of release, the film Chand Mera Dil earned Rs 1.30 crore. The film had earned Rs 2.20 crore on its seventh day. The film's collection saw a decline on Friday. The total collection for Chand Mera Dil now stands at Rs 20.75 crore. Audiences do not seem to be particularly fond of this romantic drama starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday.

Collection drops for Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

It has been 15 days since the Bollywood film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was released in theaters. The film earned Rs 1.25 crore on its 15th day, compared to the Rs 1.75 crore it earned on its 14th day. The total collection for this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer has now reached Rs 43.20 crore. This romantic comedy-drama film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet.

Drishyam 3 winning streak continues

The Malayalam film Drishyam 3 earned Rs 4.30 crore at the box office on its 9th day. This follows a collection of Rs 6.65 crore on its 8th day. Its total collection to date now stands at Rs 86.25 crore. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, this South Indian film features a story packed with suspense and thrills.

Karuppu collection

Meanwhile, the South Indian film Karuppu is also performing well at the box office. Starring Suriya and Trisha, Karuppu collected Rs 3.25 crore on Friday, marking its 15th day of release. On its 14th day, the film had earned Rs 4.95 crore. The film's total collection so far has reached Rs 171.40 crore.

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