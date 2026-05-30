Madhya Pradesh: STF busts illegal cough syrup manufacturing unit in Bhopal, 7 held

Bhopal:

In a major crackdown on illegal drug manufacturing, the Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has busted an alleged illegal cough syrup production unit operating from a residential property in Bhopal's Gandhi Nagar area. The operation led to the seizure of more than 50,000 bottles of suspected intoxicating cough syrup along with manufacturing equipment and packaging material.

Officials said the raid was conducted at a house in Dobra Patel City Colony following specific intelligence inputs about the illegal supply of narcotic cough syrup in the region.

Raid continued for 3 hours

According to STF Deputy Inspector General Rahul Lodha, the operation began around midnight and continued until nearly 3 am. The raid was carried out jointly by STF personnel and officials from the Drug Department. During the search, investigators discovered large quantities of cough syrup cartons, bottles and machinery allegedly being used to manufacture and package an unlicensed cough syrup brand identified as "Off Cuff".

Authorities estimate the value of the seized stock and equipment to be around Rs 1.5 crore.

Seven arrested, including 3 juveniles

The STF has arrested seven people in connection with the case, including three juveniles. Officials said all the accused are being questioned and further arrests cannot be ruled out as the investigation progresses. Samples of the seized cough syrup have been sent for laboratory testing to determine its composition and whether it contains prohibited or controlled substances.

Officials said the STF had been receiving information for some time regarding the illegal production and distribution of intoxicating cough syrup from the Gandhi Nagar area. Acting on these inputs, a special operation was planned and executed.

Sources said the local police station was not informed in advance about the raid, which was monitored by senior STF officers.

Probe widens to identify supply network

Investigators are now trying to trace the source of raw materials used in the manufacturing process and identify the distribution network through which the cough syrup was allegedly being supplied. The property where the operation was carried out is reportedly owned by a person named Malviya. However, officials said they had not been able to establish contact with the owner and are examining whether he had any role in the alleged operation.

STF officials said a case has been registered and further legal action is underway. Authorities are also investigating whether the seized cough syrup was being supplied to other districts and states.

"The investigation is continuing and strict action will be taken against everyone found involved in the illegal trade," an STF official said.