Karnataka: Priyank Kharge takes sharp aim at RSS, calls it 'devil' and BJP its 'shadow' | Watch

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge delivered a fiery address on Sunday in which he launched an unabashed attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), equating the organisation to “Satan” and describing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its shadow.

Addressing a public gathering, Kharge questioned the RSS’s legal status and financial transparency, asserting that its ideological influence on the BJP has shaped the party’s political behavior.

“If the RSS did not exist, the BJP would be in a worse state than even the JD(S). I can confidently say that its condition would be worse than many regional parties. What we are fighting today is the shadow of Satan. Who is the shadow of Satan? The BJP. And who is Satan? The RSS. If we stop fighting the shadow and confront the actual Satan, our country will automatically improve,” Kharge said.

Kharge questions RSS’ source of funding

Kharge also raised concerns about the RSS’s funding and organisational network. He claimed that the Sangh has more than 2,500 affiliated organisations, including entities in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, and questioned the source of its funds.

He criticised the RSS for allegedly operating outside the legal and constitutional frameworks that apply to other organisations and citizens.

“The RSS tells us to be good citizens and pay our taxes, yet it seeks exemption from the same rules. How is that possible? These are questions we must ask,” the minister said.

Referring indirectly to statements by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Kharge said, “They say they don’t need registration because they are a ‘body of individuals.’ I promise you — sooner or later they’ll have to register. I will make sure that happens. As long as the Constitution and the law exist, this must be upheld.”

He added that political will and adherence to constitutional and legal norms are essential to restrain what he called “communal forces”.

Kharge emphasised that public scrutiny of funding, particularly foreign sources, and legal accountability is necessary for all organisations operating in India.