Amelia Kerr named New Zealand women's new all-format captain

New Delhi:

Star New Zealand women’s all-rounder Amelia Kerr has been announced as the side’s new all-format captain. It is worth noting that Kerr will be taking over in the role from Sophie Devine, who retired from ODIs following the 2025 World Cup and gave up the T20I captaincy.

Kerr’s first assignment as the skipper will come as New Zealand women take on Zimbabwe women in a multi-format white-ball series. The two sides will lock horns across three T20Is and three ODI matches. The T20Is will be held on February 25, 27, and March 1. The ODIs are slated to be held on March 5, 8, and 11.

With the announcement, Kerr took centre stage and talked about taking up the responsibility and how she will look to give it her all in the new role. "The captaincy doesn't change who I am, I am still the same person and will give everything I can to lead this group and hopefully bring our country success. One of my favourite quotes is: 'He aha te mea nui o te ao? He Tāngata, He Tāngata, He Tāngata. We are people first. As a group we look out for each other, we celebrate each other's success and we represent our people,” Kerr said in a statement by NZC (New Zealand Cricket).

Ben Sawyer gave his take on Kerr’s appointment as well

With the news being made official, New Zealand women’s head coach Ben Sawyer came forward and talked about how Kerr is the perfect player to succeed Sophie Devine as the new White Ferns’ captain.

"She has a sound understanding of the game and has strong leadership experience from the games she has captained the White Ferns [in] and her time leading the Wellington Blaze over the past three years. We believe leading the White Ferns can take Melie's game to the next level and know she's ready to step up and lead this team forward. Melie leading this team at this stage of her career ensures we have continuity and stability through the next cycle to 2029,” Sawyer said.

