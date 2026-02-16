Shahid Afridi asks for removal of son-in-law Shaheen from the squad after Pakistan's humbling defeat

Colombo:

Pakistan yet again failed to register a victory against team India, taking on their arch-rivals in game 27 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. While many backed Pakistan to put up a fight against India, the Men in Green were once again left humiliated as India handed them a 61-run defeat.

Several aspects of Pakistan’s performance were lacking, which led to their loss against India. From the decision at the toss to the star players underperforming, many experts came forward and slammed the senior stars in the side for their showing in the clash.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi spared nobody and even slammed his son-in-law, Shaheen Afridi, after he conceded 31 runs in two overs in the game. Sharing his insights on Pakistan’s problem, Shahid Afridi opined that the likes of Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Shadab Khan should be removed from the side and the youngsters should be given a chance.

“So if I have to take a decision here, I would even sit Shaheen out, sit Babar out, and sit Shadab out as well. I would play the new boys, give the youngsters a chance. And in our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and keep playing them,” Afridi said while speaking on a Pakistan news channel.

“Because we’ve been watching these players for so long — they keep getting opportunities. And every time, we expect that against a team like this, they will perform. These are senior players. If they’re not delivering for you, then why not play the juniors sitting on the bench? What’s the big difference anyway?” he added.

Pakistan slated to take on Namibia next

Speaking on Pakistan’s schedule in the World Cup, after their defeat against the Indian team, the side is scheduled to face Namibia next. The two sides will lock horns at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 18, and the Men in Green will be looking to secure a victory in hopes of making it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

Also Read: