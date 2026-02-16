Suryakumar Yadav equals MS Dhoni's tally with dominant win over Pakistan in Colombo

Colombo:

The Indian team once again left Colombo as the victors after they humbled Pakistan in their highly anticipated clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. The two sides locked horns in game 27 of the tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and India managed to register a 61-run victory.

Defeating Pakistan, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav went on to equal the tally of former India skipper MS Dhoni in the list of India captains with the most consecutive wins over Pakistan. It is worth noting that both Suryakumar Yadav and MS Dhoni now have four consecutive wins over Pakistan as captains.

Interestingly, the star batter has led India to wins against Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup and once in the T20 World Cup. MS Dhoni has achieved the feat twice, from 2007 to 2012 once and from 2012 to 2016 for the second time.

Suryakumar Yadav dedicated the win against Pakistan to the fans

Completely dominating Pakistan in Colombo and registering a stellar victory, India captain Suryakumar Yadav came forward and dedicated the win to the fans and opined that the Men in Blue played against their arch-rivals just like they intended to.

“This is for India. We played the same brand of cricket we wanted to play. The way Ishan batted, he batted the same way (he has been batting in the last few games and domestic cricket). Ishan thought something out of the box. At 0-1, someone needed to take responsibility and he did that amazingly. There was a bit of a slump but that is the beauty of t20 cricket. The way they (Tilak, Dube and Rinku) batted, it is commendable,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“(On what he felt was par) Difficult to tell when batting first. As soon as we reached 175, we thought it was 15-20 runs over par. 155, it would have been a very tight game. Hardik took the new ball, taking charge. Bumrah then showed why he is the best in the world. It was great to see everyone contributing,” he added.

