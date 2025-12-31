Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ICC rankings: What were stalwarts' standings in ODIs in 2025 vs 2024? Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli end 2025 as the top two-ranked batters in ODI cricket. The two have been in brilliant form in the 50-over format, having scored several centuries. Check what Kohli and Rohit's standings were in 2024.

New Delhi:

India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been enjoying a brilliant time in the ODI format of late. The two icons have amassed big runs in the 50-over format in international cricket as well as in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

For their brilliance, the duo has been rewarded in the ICC rankings. As 2025 comes to an end, former captain Rohit enters the new year as the World No.1 ODI batter, while his compatriot Kohli is the second-ranked batter in the standings.

Rohit became World No.1 batter earlier in October

Rohit became the top-ranked ODI batter for the first time in his career in late October 2025. This came after he struck a 77 and then an unbeaten 121 against Australia. At 38 years and 183 days, he became the oldest player ever to become the World No.1 ODI batter.

As the year comes to an end, the 38-year-old has kept his top place intact as he scored two more half-centuries in his next three ODI innings. He has a rating of 781.

Kohli ends 2025 as World No.2 batter

If Rohit is the World No.1 batter, his partner Kohli is the second-ranked ODI batter at the end of the year. He has also been in stellar form of late. Kohli has smashed four consecutive fifty-plus knocks, including two back-to-back centuries against South Africa.

Just like Rohit, he has also turned the clock back to his heydays and stays right on the heels of Rohit at second place in the ICC rankings with 773 points, just eight fewer than what Kohli has.

Where were Rohit and Kohli at end of 2024?

India played in only one ODI series in 2024, and that was against Sri Lanka, which they lost 2-0 away from home. While Rohit scored two half-centuries in the three innings with 157 runs in 2024, Kohli mustered just 58 with a highest score of 24 last year.

There were not many ODIs in 2024 as all teams eked out to play 106 matches last year, in comparison to 120 this year. However, Rohit and Kohli were still in the top five of the ICC rankings for the ODI batters at the end of 2024.

Pakistan's Babar Azam was the World No.1 batter at the end of 2024 with 795 ratings, while Rohit was second with 765 ratings. Shubman Gill (763) ranked third, while Kohli (746) ended the year in fourth place.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's rankings at end of 2024 and 2025:

Rohit Sharma in ODI rankings in 2024 Rohit Sharma in ODI rankings in 2025 No.2 spot with 765 ratings No.1 spot with 781 ratings