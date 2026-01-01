Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford combine to smash 6 consecutive sixes for Pretoria Capitals in SA20 Pretoria Capitals thumped MI Cape Town by a huge margin of 85 runs to register their first win of the ongoing SA20 season. Sherfane Rutherford and Dewald Brevis played blinders by smashing six consecutive sixes as they propelled the team's total to 220 runs.

Cape Town:

The 8th match of the ongoing SA20 season was played between Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town on Wednesday (December 31). The game witnessed some crazy hitting as Dewald Brevis and Sherfane Rutherford of the Capitals went berserk in the death overs to propel the team's total to 220 runs.

The duo added 72 runs in the last three overs of the innings and in the process, also smashed six consecutive sixes together. It wasn't a record as the sixes were split across two overs. It started with Brevis going on all-out attack on the last two deliveries of the 18th over against Corbin Bosch.

In the very next over, Rutherford got the better of Dwaine Pretorius not once or twice but four times, smashing maximums off the first four balls of the over. The Caribbean behemoth tackled slower deliveries and low full tosses to send the ball out of the park as the game turned on its head.

Until the assault, the match seemed to be in the balance with the Capitals scoring 148 runs after 17 overs, but things changed dramatically in the last three overs. While Brevis finished unbeaten on 36 off just 13 balls with four sixes, while Rutherford smashed 47 runs at a strike rate of 313.33.

Pretoria Capitals register their first win of the season

Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals finally had a good day at the office as they registered their first win of the season in their third attempt. After posting a mammoth total of 220 runs on the board, they restricted MI Cape Town to just 135 runs in 14.2 overs, even as Rutherford had fun with the ball too, accounting for four wickets in his three overs.

Skipper Keshav Maharaj also picked up three wickets to play a massive role in the victory for the team. For his all-round show, Rutherford won the player of the match award where he revealed the batting plan with Brevis. " I think we play together, we have a good relationship. And I think the conversation was just keep reacting. They gonna try and manipulate us with the field, but I think the conversation was just wherever the ball is, hit it, it's gonna travel. And I think just keep our shape and it went well for us," he said after the match.