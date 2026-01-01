'Why can't we arrange that': Irfan Pathan gives his take on Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma ahead of NZ series Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about how Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma should play more ODI cricket for the Indian team, ahead of the ODI World Cup in 2027. He also backed them to feature in domestic matches as well.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for team India’s next assignment. The Men in Blue will take on New Zealand next in a multi-format white-ball series. It is worth noting that India and New Zealand will take on each other across three ODI matches and five T20Is.

The three ODIs will kick off on January 11, with the second and third clashes slated to take place on January 14 and 18. After the ODI series, the Men in Blue will take on New Zealand across five T20Is on January 21, 23, 25, 28, and 31.

Many eyes would be set upon the ODI series, as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are expected to feature for India. With just three matches slated to be held, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan came forward and talked about how more ODI matches can be scheduled to let Virat and Rohit play more often.

"That's why I am repeatedly saying one thing. Why can't we have five ODIs instead of three? Why can't we have a triangular or quadrangular series? Why can't we arrange that, because these two greats play only one format? It won't be wrong to say that if a lot of interest has returned to ODI cricket, these two have brought it," Irfan Pathan said on Star Sports’ ‘Follow the Blues’.

Pathan talked about the upcoming World Cup as well

Furthermore, Pathan talked about how Kohli and Rohit getting more matches is extremely crucial in the context of the ODI World Cup that is slated to be held in 2027. He also backed the two stars to play more domestic cricket.

"The biggest thing is that they are also performing. The World Cup is far away. You will definitely want to think about it, but I am also thinking that the more we get to see them, that these two players should keep playing, keep representing India, and when they are not playing for India, they should keep playing domestic cricket because the more they play, the better it is," Pathan observed.

