Usman Khawaja to address media ahead of fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, set to announce retirement? Australia opener Usman Khawaja is set to address the media ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test in Sydney. There are speculations that he might announce his retirement from international cricket after the SCG Test.

Sydney:

The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England is set to get underway on January 4 (Sunday). Ahead of the Test match, Australia cricketer Usman Khawaja will address the media amid speculations around his retirement from international cricket.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja will attend the press conference to address the rumours regarding his Test future. The press conference is scheduled to take place at 8:15 AM Australian time, before Australia's training session on Friday.

It is not still not confirmed if the 87-Test veteran will announce his retirement but former Australia skipper Michael Clarke encouraged him to do so, stating that the left-hander has a great chance to step away while holding his head high with Ashes already secured."I think this will be Usman's farewell Test match. I don't think it's a token selection; they obviously picked him for Melbourne, so if they've gone that way, you pick him for Sydney as well. But I think he'll retire after this Test match," he told Code Sports.

"Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I'd love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high because not many people get that opportunity," Clarke further added.

Not a great Ashes series for Usman Khawaja

It has been a struggle for the batters in the ongoing Ashes, with two out of four Test matches ending inside two days. Khawaja has scored only 153 runs in five innings, with 82 being the highest score. He was dropped for the third Test in Adelaide earlier but played and scored 82 runs after Steve Smith was ruled out due to illness at the last moment. All eyes will be on Khawaja on Friday now as he discusses his future with the media.

Also Read