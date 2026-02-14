High alert in Jammu and Kashmir on Pulwama terror attack anniversary, security stepped up

Srinagar:

Today marks the seven years of the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were martyered after their convoy was targetted in a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad's terrorist. The attack place on February 14, 2019, when a suicide bomber targeted a convoy of 78 vehicles carrying more than 2,500 personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway.

Tributes will be paid to the fallen personnel at the CRPF camp in Lethpora, Pulwama. February 14 is also observed as a Black Day to remember the martyrs and honour their sacrifice. Each year, the nation pays homage to those who laid down their lives.

PM Modi pays tribute to Pulwama martyrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to the CRPF men who laid down their lives in the attack, saying their service to the country will remain etched people's consciousness.

"Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage," he wrote in a post on X.

Heightened security in the Valley, searches carried out in Srinagar

Following the tragic incident, security arrangements were significantly tightened. Intelligence coordination was strengthened and a broader debate began across the country on counter terror strategy and regional stability. After the attack, India increased the deployment of security forces in sensitive areas such as Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the 7th anniversary of the attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police have been conducting surprise checks in busy areas of Srinagar and other locations since Friday.

Teams of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted surprise inspections and searches in Lal Chowk, the city’s main commercial centre. According to officials, police personnel also carried out checks at several hotels in the area, inspecting rooms and examining the luggage of guests.

40 personnel were martyred in Pulwama attack

The attack took place on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway in Pulwama district, where a suicide bomber rammed an explosives laden, heavily modified vehicle into a bus carrying CRPF personnel. The powerful blast killed 40 personnel and injured more than 35 others, some of whom were seriously wounded.

Balakot airstrikes

The attacker, Adil Ahmad Dar, was linked to the Pakistan based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the assault. The incident triggered widespread grief and anger across India. The scale of the Pulwama attack had a significant impact on Indian politics, military policy and diplomacy. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply after the strike on the CRPF convoy.

On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out an air strike near Balakot, targeting sites that officials described as terrorist training centres.

Major upgrades in security agencies

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, security agencies deployed in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed large scale upgrades. From weapons and ammunition to protective gear and bulletproof jackets, forces were equipped with more advanced and modern equipment. The move was widely seen as a strong message against terrorism and against cross border support for militant activities.

