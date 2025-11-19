Pakistan politician's shocking revelation, says 'we hit India from Red Fort to Kashmir's forests' In a video that has gone viral, Haq stated, “I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we’ll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we’ve done it."

New Delhi:

In a shocking statement, Pakistan leader Chaudhry Anwarul Haq openly admitted that terror groups linked to Islamabad carried out attacks in India “from the Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir.” Haq’s remarks refer to the car bomb near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10, which killed 14 people, and the April terror attack at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 tourists were shot dead.

Haq boats about Pakistan’s cross-border terror policy

In a video that has gone viral, Haq stated, “I earlier said that if you keep bleeding Balochistan, we’ll hit India from Red Fort to the forests of Kashmir. By the grace of Allah, we’ve done it, and they’re still unable to count bodies.” He added that the attackers in Delhi “haven’t probably counted all the bodies so far,” exposing Pakistan’s blatant support for cross-border terrorism.

India strongly rejects Pak’s claims

New Delhi has consistently rejected Pakistan’s attempts to blame India for unrest in Balochistan, pointing out that Islamabad uses such claims to divert attention from its economic and political crises while continuing to fuel terrorism in India. Following the Pahalgam attack, India took diplomatic measures, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, demanding that Pakistan end its support for terror groups before any revival of the agreement.

This is not the first time Pakistan’s support for terrorism has been exposed. Recently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi accused Islamabad of manufacturing terrorist incidents to serve political interests, deliberately blocking peace initiatives while fueling fake attacks in the region.

Red Fort attack linked to Pakistan-based module

Investigations have revealed that the mastermind behind the Red Fort blast, Dr Umar Un Nabi, belonged to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)-linked “white-collar” terror module busted in Faridabad days before the attack. The module included several educated individuals, including doctors, who allegedly used their credentials to acquire materials for explosives.

Authorities uncovered that the Faridabad terror module was preparing a major suicide attack on December 6, the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, codenamed “Operation D-6.” Interrogations revealed that Dr Shaheen Shaheed and Dr Umar were central figures in the plot. Dr Shaheen was reportedly tasked with creating JeM’s female recruitment network under the banner of Jamaat-ul-Momineen.