Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge: Know all about the total cost, length and scope and impact of the project

Guwahati:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kumar Bhaskar Varma bridge over the Brahmaputra River on Saturday, marking a major addition to Assam’s transport infrastructure. Officials said the project is expected to significantly enhance regional connectivity and urban mobility in and around Guwahati.

The bridge is expected to cut travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati from 45 to 60 minutes to just 7 to 10 minutes, significantly improving connectivity between the two sides of the river. The inauguration will take place around 1 pm as PM Modi visits the bridge.

Total cost and key specifications

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore, the 1.24 km-long bridge connects Guwahati with North Guwahati across one of India’s most challenging riverine terrains. The 6-lane structure is the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India, combining modern engineering design with structural durability.

Project executing agency SPS Construction India described the bridge as a significant engineering accomplishment. Rohit Singla, director of the company, said the project represents a major contribution to Assam’s long-term transportation network.

Design and construction features

Unlike conventional suspension bridges, the extradosed design provides enhanced strength and durability while enabling faster construction over the wide span of the Brahmaputra. The project required detailed planning, close coordination and precise execution under varying and often challenging river conditions.

Authorities closely monitored construction to ensure compliance with safety, quality and environmental standards throughout the building process.

Connectivity boost

The bridge links key transport corridors and is aligned with Assam’s broader infrastructure roadmap. It is expected to reduce travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati, ease congestion within the city and enable smoother movement for daily commuters, freight carriers and long-distance travellers.

According to officials, the connectivity boost will also improve access to several national institutions and cultural landmarks located in North Guwahati. The project is seen as a step towards developing North Guwahati as a twin city and supporting the overall growth of the state capital region.

Long-term impact on the region

State government officials believe the bridge will play a transformative role in the economic and urban development of the region. By strengthening connectivity across the Brahmaputra, the project is expected to benefit residents, businesses and the wider Northeast for years to come.