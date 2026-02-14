22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka goes missing in US; search on

California:

An Indian student from Karnataka has gone missing in California of the United States of America (USA), said Consulate General of India in San Francisco on Saturday, expressing concerns over his disappearance. The student has been identified as 22-year-old Saketh Sreenivasaiah, who was pursuing his master's degree from University of California, Berkeley.

"Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka," the Indian Consulate General said, adding that it is in touch with his family and the concerned local authorities to locate the student.

Sreenivasaiah, whom the Berkeley Police Department described as a 6.1 feet person weighing around 160 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair, had gone missing on Monday. The police have asked anyone to have any information regarding Sreenivasaiah, who is an 'at-risk missing person', to provide details to it.

Sreenivasaiah was last seen near Lake Anza

His roommate, Baneet Singh, has also posted about his disappearance on social media, saying he is working with the Berkeley Police Department to find out about Sreenivasaiah. In his LinkedIn post, Singh said Sreenivasaiah had gone missing on February 9 after being seen near Lake Anza in the Berkeley Hills, California.

"If anyone of my connects knows people in the area who has seen him recently, please reach out to me with any information," Singh said, "I'm working with the police dept desperately to make sure we find him. It's a hard time for us right now. Please provide any information that could help."

Taking about Sreenivasaiah, the details on his LinkedIn profile says that he is a master's student in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering Department of UC Berkeley. The details say that he had completed his under graduation from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. His profile says that he is "passionate about deep-tech innovations in soft and active materials, semiconductors, and advanced materials".