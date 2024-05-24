US: Indian student from Andhra Pradesh killed in bike accident in New York

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

New York: In a tragic development, an Indian student hailing from Andhra Pradesh was killed in New York after he met with a bike accident, according to the Consulate General of India in the US city. The student was identified as Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at The State University of New York (SUNY), who passed away in a bike accident on Wednesday.

The Indian mission in New York informed about Atchyuth's death in a social media post and expressed its condolences, saying that authorities were in touch with the deceased student's family and are extending all assistance to bring his remains back to India.

"Saddened to learn about the untimely demise of Shri Belem Atchyuth, a student at SUNY who met with a bike accident and passed away yesterday evening; our deepest condolences to the family;@IndiainNewYork is in touch with the bereaved family & local agencies to extend all assistance including sending the mortal remains back to India," said the Indian Consulate General in New York.

It is worth mentioning the latest report of killing came in a series of deaths and attacks on Indian students in the United States. In 2024 alone, more than eleven students were killed and several others faced severe attacks. The Indian government, on multiple occasions, asserted they were raising concerns with their counterparts, and US authorities have promised action.

Three Indian-origins killed in car crash

In an unrelated incident, three Indian-origin students were killed while two others were injured in a devastating car crash in the city of Alpharetta in the US State of Georgia. Alpharetta Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Westside Parkway on May 14, and an initial investigation revealed that there were five 18-year-old occupants in the car which crashed.

In a statement, the Alpharetta Police said that based on the evidence at the scene of the incident, it is believed that the driver lost control of the vehicle, after which it came to rest upside down in the tree line. The deceased Indian-origin individuals were identified as Aryan Joshi, a senior at Alpharetta High School, Sriya Avasarala and Anvi Sharma, the latter two were freshmen at the University of Georgia.

Anvi Sharma and Sriya Avasarala just finished their freshman year at the University of Georgia, while Aryan Joshi was about to graduate soon, as per reports. Avasarala was a member of the UGA Shikaari dance team, and Sharma sang with UGA Kalakaar, an a capella group, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Last month, three Indian women in Gujarat were killed and one person was injured in a horrific car accident in South Carolina's Greenville County, after the overspeeding SUV they were travelling in veered across all lanes, ran up an embankment and rose as much as 20 feet in the air before crashing into some trees on the other side.

In 2021, teenagers accounted for 7 per cent of motor vehicle crash deaths and 9 per cent of passenger vehicle occupant deaths. The percentage of crash deaths that were passenger vehicle occupants is lowest for age 13 (55 per cent) and highest for ages 17 and 18 (81 per cent), according to Fox News. In 2020, motor vehicle crashes were the leading cause of death for females between the ages of 13 and 19 and one of the leading causes for males of the same age.

