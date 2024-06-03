Top companies may suffer major losses after New York Stock Exchange halts briefly

Follow us on Image Source : AP Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, and trader Robert Charmak work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

In a major development, dozens of stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange were paused after a technical issue erupted on Monday. According to CNN, Berkshire Hathaway and dozens of other stocks were halted. The agency said it is investigating the issue. As per the details shared by the NYSE website, the latest glitch erupted as companies traded outside those so-called limit up-limit down bands. The list includes Chipotle and Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company run by legendary investor Warren Buffett.