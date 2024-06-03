How did a thick necklace save a Colorado man's life from a .22 calibre bullet? Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : COMMERCE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK The necklace that saved a man’s life by blocking a bullet

In India, there is an old proverb: "jako rakhe sayian maar sake na koi", which means "the one saved by God, cannot be killed by anyone". The proverb seems to be true in the United States where a man skipped death after having had a "near to death" experience. It might sound dramatic, but a Colorado man was saved by the silver necklace he wore. According to Colorado Police, a man’s sturdy necklace probably saved his life by blocking a bullet fired at his neck.

The bullet lodged in the almost half-inch-wide (10-millimetre), silver-coloured, metal chain in the shooting Tuesday night (May 28) in Commerce City, a suburb north of Denver. The shooting happened during an argument. The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered only a minor puncture wound, the Commerce City Police Department wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

"The man LODGED a bullet"

"We'd say he really dodged a bullet-- but in reality, he LODGED a bullet," said Colorado Police. "This silver chain-- approximately ten millimetres in width-- is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive.

"The .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim's neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing. As a result he suffered only a puncture wound," it added. Police were unsure what the necklace was made of but doubted it was silver, a soft metal unlikely to withstand a bullet, the statement said.

"Side note-- we don't know what kind of metal this is, but it's likely not pure silver. We looked it up... and silver is soft. So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff," the police clarified but dubbed the incident "Just incredible".

The shooter was arrested on attempted homicide charges, according to police. He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, according to court records.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: Two planes collide mid-air during Portugal's biggest air festival I What happens next? Caught on cam