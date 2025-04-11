Chhorii 2 Movie Review: Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror film lacks fright, Soha Ali Khan marks powerful comeback Nushrratt Bharuccha is back to the horror genre with the Amazon Prime Video film Chhorii 2. With this movie, Soha Ali Khan has marked an impactful comeback. Scroll down to read the full review.

Movie Name: Chhorii 2

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Director: Vishal Furia

Genre: Horror

Amazon Prime should be applauded for backing stories that are rooted. Director Vishal Furia, with his keen interest in the horror genre, is back with Chhorii 2. He is supported by Nushrratt Bharuccha, an actor who has shown her potential time and again, but this time she is joined by Soha Ali Khan, who is nothing less than impressive in the sequel. Chhorii had already left a haunting impression on our minds, and now Chhorii 2 is set on a similar plot. Some characters are new, and several are the same.

Story

The narrative of the film unfurls around Sakshi, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, who is bound by the unbreakable cords of motherhood and has delivered a harsh lesson to her brutally loathsome husband along with her ruthless sinister. She seeks sanctuary with her fragile daughter in a cursed and forbidding locale. Seven precarious years ebb away, yet her beloved daughter cannot endure even a fleeting moment within the life-affirming, vibrant rays of the sun. Who is this devious abductor, and what atrocious acts are they plotting to inflict upon this innocent child? This sorrowful revelation is what forms the climax of the film.

Writing and direction

Director Vishal Furia should also be praised for his courage in not following the set formula of horror in Hindi cinema. He seems to have taken some inspiration from Aditya Sarpotdar's Munjya. The villain of his story has her own powers; she can project her power while sitting in one place. She can even bring her victim to her by deceiving him. This character has been played by Soha Ali Khan. One gets scared seeing her on screen; this is the victory of her character. But the director has made sure that Nushrratt remains the hero of the film. Chhorii 2 strikes directly at the sensitive nucleus of the story. A persistent current of unpredictable occurrences unfolds, compelling your eagerness to remain transfixed upon the screen for each fleeting second. The film's narrative is also engaging.

The climax in which the departed souls fight the devil along with Sakshi has also been made well, but the patience required from the audience to reach there is the real litmus test of this film. The background music of the film is also not very effective. In such stories of rural areas, the folk music of that place should be given a chance. Vishal Furia should have also avoided creating a scene like the Harry Potter films where a person's soul is pulled out through the face. Moreover, the writers were not able to cater to the horror part after several build-ups.

Acting

Nushrratt and her daughter, Hardika Sharma, have done a commendable job. Nusrat's climax scenes deserve applause. Hardika has given a heart-touching performance in the role of a seven-year-old girl being prepared for marriage. The manner in which Nushrratt articulates the heart-rending lengths a mother will undertake to safeguard her innocent child is imbued with intensity and depth. Her portrayal in both emotionally charged and terrifying sequences is flawless. Soha Ali Khan is the best part of the sequel. She is unpredictable and deeply poignant in the character of 'Daasi Maa'. Having never before witnessed Soha in such a negative character makes it even more interesting. Gashmeer Mahajani's contribution is also effective in propelling the narrative forward.

Verdict

The sequel is out four years after the release of its inaugural film. While we didn't know of the wait, the arrival of Chhorii 2 seems to have arrived at a good time. At the moment, horror genre films are being consumed well, and since Vishal Furia does not lack in several departments, audiences will have no problem in giving this film a try. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan's film has its flaws, but only the ones that could be easily ignored. Only due to some boring aspects in the middle, Chhorii 2 is being given 3 out of 5 stars.

