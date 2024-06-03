Sri Lanka collapse to their lowest-ever team score, Nortje registers best figures for SA bowler in T20 WC

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Anrich Nortje was on fire as he returned to form with the best figures by a South African bowler in T20 World Cup history

Sri Lanka had a forgettable outing in their opening game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as they were shot out for 77, their lowest ever score in T20 internationals as South Africa were all over them like a rash in the Group D match on Monday, June 3 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Sri Lankan skipper Wanindu Hasaranga opted to bat first, probably looking at how the warm-up match between India and Bangladesh panned out at this very venue a couple of days ago, however, their innings went pear-shaped.

South African bowlers were on the money right from the outset starting with the T20 World Cup debutant Ottneil Baartman who got Pathum Nissanka with his very first delivery. Following that it was an Anrich Nortje show, who hasn't been at his best since return from injury. Nortje had a poor IPL and went for runs against the West Indies in the couple of T20Is before the T20 World Cup. However, on a surface helping the bowlers, Nortje used his change in lengths pretty well as he troubled the Sri Lankan baytters with the short deliveries and got a couple of wickets on fuller balls as well.

Only three batters crossed double digits for Sri Lanka and Nortje ended up with four wickets. Nortje's 4/7 were the best figures by a South African bowler in T20 World Cup as he bettered his own record of 4/10 in the last T20 World Cup in Australia. Sri Lanka were eventually bundled out for 77, which is their lowest in T20Is. Their previous lowest in T20Is was 82 against India in 2016 and 87 in the T20 World Cup against Australia in Barbados 14 years ago.

Sri Lanka's lowest scores in T20Is

77 vs South Africa (New York, 2024)

82 vs India (Visakhapatnam, 2016)

87 vs Australia (Barbados, 2010)

87 vs India (Cuttack, 2017)

91 vs England (Southampton, 2021)