ICC announces highest ever prize money for T20 World Cup 2024 winners

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the winner of the T20 World Cup 2024 will get the highest ever prize money amounting 20.3 crore Rs from the overall winning pot of 93.51 crore Rs. This is the highest ever prize money for the winner of the competition as England took home around 12 crore Rs after winning the 2022 edition of the tournament.

Meanwhile, each of the 20 teams will receive a minimum 2,25,000 USD for participating in the mega event and the runners up will take home a staggering amount of 1.28 million USD. The final of the tournament is set to take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29 where the new world champion in the shortest format will be crowned.

Here's the detailed distribution of prize money

Team Prize Money (in Rs) Winner of T20 World Cup 2024 Rs 20.36 crore Runner Up of T20 World Cup 2024 Rs 10.64 crore Teams that will lose semifinals Rs 6.55 crore (each team) Teams that will be knocked out in Super 8 Rs 3.18 crore (each team) 3rd placed teams in each group Rs 2.06 crore (each team) Remaining teams Rs 1.87 crore (each team) After each win (till Super 8) Rs 25.9 lakh (each team)

Meanwhile, the losing semifinalists are set to win Rs 6.55 crore, the amount that was won by the runners up a couple of years ago. Additionally, each team will also receive Rs 25.9 lakh after each win barring the victories achieved in semifinal and final. Thias is the biggest ever T20 World Cup as well with 55 matches set to take place over the course of four weeks.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Alardice termed the mega event as historic as 20 teams are participating in the event for the very first time. "This event is historic in so many ways so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event," he said.