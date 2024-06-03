Assembly Election Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh and Odisha results to be declared on June 4, check details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (From Left to Right) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Assembly Election 2024: The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha will take place on June 4 along with the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. All 175 constituencies in Andhra Pradesh voted on May 13 along with the first phase of Odisha (28 constituencies). 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and another 7 for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The term of the present Andhra Pradesh Assembly is from June 12, 2019 to June 11, 2024.

Voters in Odisha used their franchise to elect the 147-member strong state Assembly on May 20 (35 constituencies), May 25 (42 constituencies) and June 1 (42 constituencies) also. 24 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and another 33 for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the Odisha Assembly. The term of the present Odisha Assembly is from June 25, 2019 to June 24, 2024.

Main parties in Andhra Pradesh

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Chandrababu Naidu are the two major political players in Andhra Pradesh. The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP are in alliance with the TDP. The Congress led by YS Sharmila, the sister of CM Jagan Reddy, contested with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Main parties in Odisha

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing a tough challenge from the resurgent BJP this time in Odisha. The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.

Key candidates in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Pawan Kalyan (JSP), Killi Kruparani (Congress), Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP) are some of the key candidates in Andhra Pradesh.

Key candidates in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress) are some of the key candidates in Odisha.

Key constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

Pulivendula, Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, Hindupur, Vijayawada West, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Gajuwaka, Undi, Gannavaram (Krishna), Atmakur, Proddatur and Jammalamadugu are some of the key Assembly constituencies are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

Key constituencies in Odisha

Hinjili, Kantabanji, Digapahandi, Nayagarh, Bhandaripokhari, Sambalpur, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Pipili, Anandpur and Keonjhar are some of the key Assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Andhra Pradesh polling percentage in 2024

Andhra Pradesh recorded 80.66 per cent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024. It was 80.39 per cent in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2019.

Odisha polling percentage in 2024

Odisha recorded 74.44 per cent of polling till the completion of Phase 3 on May 25. The last phase of the Odisha Assembly election saw a voter turnout of 70.67 per cent (approximate) on June 1. It was 73.20 per cent in the Odisha Assembly Election 2019.

What happened in Andhra Pradesh in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election, the YSRCP emerged victorious with a massive 151 seats and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister. The incumbent TDP managed to win just 23 seats. The JSP won a single seat while neither the BJP nor the Congress couldn't open their account. In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Election, the TDP had an alliance with the BJP and together they won 106 seats (TDP 102 and BJP 4) while the YSRCP managed to get 67 seats.

What happened in Odisha in the 2019 elections?

In the 2019 Odisha Assembly Election, the BJD won 113 seats and retained the state. The BJP emerged as the main opposition party in the state by winning 23 seats in the Assembly and the Congress was relegated to the third position with only 9 seats. Naveen Patnaik became the Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive time. In the 2014 Odisha Election, the BJD won 117 seats while the Congress was decimated to just 16 seats. The BJP won 10 seats.