India cricketer Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India cricketer Kedar Jadhav has announced his retirement from all forms of the game with immediate effect. He last played in the Indian colours back in 2020 against New Zealand in Auckland and also featured in the 2019 World Cup that was played in England. Jadhav took to Twitter to confirm his retirement and thanked the fans for all the support and love throughout his career.

"Thank you all For your love and support throughout my Career from 1500 hrs. Consider me as retired from all forms of cricket," Jadhav wrote in his tweet. For the unversed, the middle-order batter was one of the key players for India in the lead up to the 2019 World Cup and ended up playing a total of 73 matches in the format. He scored 1389 runs at an average of 42.05 at a strike rate of 101.6 with two centuries and six fifties to his name.

Even though he played for India in the New Zealand in 2020, Jadhav fell off the radar soon after with the team building the side for the 2023 World Cup. When it comes to T20Is, the 39-year-old played only nine matches mustering only 122 runs at a strike-rate of 123.23.

Interestingly enough, Kedar Jadhav played a crucial role for Chennai Super Kings during their title run in 2018. He last featured for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the second half of IPL 2023. Jadhav has also been doing Marathi commentary during this period for Jio Cinema. Overall, he played for two more teams apart from RCB and CSK in IPL turning up for Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In his IPL career, Kedar Jadhav played 95 matches scoring 1208 runs at a strike rate of 123.14 with four fifties to his name. His last IPL game turned out to be against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium and most likely now will be seen behind the mic doing Marathi commentary.