Horoscope Today, June 1: Leo will get financial help from relatives; know about other zodiac signs

Today's Horoscope, June 1, 2024: Today is Udaya Tithi Navami of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha and Saturday. Navami Tithi will last till 7.25 am today, after which Dashami Tithi will start. Preeti Yoga will last till 3.11 pm today. Also, Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 3.18 pm tonight. Apart from this, Mars will enter Aries at 3.38 pm today. Know from Acharya Indu Prakash how the day of 01 May 2024 will be for you and by what measures you can make this day better. Also, know which lucky number and lucky colour will be for you.

Aries

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you will go to a temple to get away from unnecessary confusion. Today you will think about your strengths and weaknesses in your free time. Today is going to be a good day for your loved one. There is going to be more profit in business today than every day. Today you will go to the market with your spouse to purchase essential household items.

Taurus

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will get some inspiration from the elders in the house. Whatever work you do today, it will be successful. Today your health will be better than before. Today a relative will give you suggestions to expand your business. Your reputation will increase in the society. Elders will be happy with your behaviour, people will praise you. Today you need to be especially careful while driving.

Gemini

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today you are likely to get help from an experienced person in some work. Will plan to go shopping with family. You should avoid money transactions today. Today will be a mixed day for people associated with music. Today you should avoid paying attention to any old things.

Cancer

Today your day is going to be full of joy. You may have to travel for some business work. Newness can come in everyday life. Children of this zodiac sign will get praise from their teachers. Today you can meet your childhood friend and discuss your old memories. The newly married couple will go somewhere today.

Leo

Today your day will start with new enthusiasm. You will get financial help from your relatives. Also, you need to be careful in matters of transactions. Today your confidence will help in completing the work. To maintain your health, you will adopt a yoga routine and also you should stay away from negative things.

Virgo

Today is going to be a great day for you. Today there is a possibility of more profit in your business than usual. Be careful in money transactions today. People working today need to work a little harder to complete their work. Students will get better results in competitive exams. Today is going to be a good day from a health point of view.

Libra

Today any of your planned work will be completed. There will be a new change in the career of students of this zodiac sign, which will be beneficial for their future. In terms of health, your day will be fine and fine. Today you may have to go out for some business work. All will be well with you. Overall, today is going to be a good day for you.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a good day for you. Today you will feel refreshed the whole day. There will be positive energy around you. People will be happy with your behaviour. You will consider partnering with a big business group. Today you are going to gain more money than expected. The respect of people associated with the field of art will increase in society, people will appreciate your creativity.

Sagittarius

Today family relationships will be strong. By doing a little hard work you will easily achieve your objectives. Today your financial situation may improve significantly. Today is a better day in terms of business work. You will try to complete every task with patience and understanding. The good environment of the office will make you happy. Overall, today will be a better day.

Capricorn

Today your day will be full of happiness. Today, your sudden financial gain from new sources will balance your financial situation. You may attend a function in the evening. You will be happy to meet an old friend. Today will be a favourable day for your loved one. You are going to get some good news. You will get the full results of your hard work in the right direction.

Aquarius

Today you may be busy with office work. You will get a chance to present your views to others regarding some issue, the impact of which will be visible to some people. Today you should try to control your expenses. You should avoid ignoring some family matters. Will plan to travel somewhere with friends. Today circumstances will be favorable for you.

Pisces

Today you may have to rush a little regarding family matters. Office work will be completed on time. Today you will have a good time with children. Will discuss with my elder brother about some matters. Today is going to be a good day for students. The result of any competitive examination will be in your favour. Today you need to be careful while driving.

