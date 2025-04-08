Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC for exam 1. Students who took the exam can download their Karnataka 2nd PUC results by visiting the official board website. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held from March 1 to March 20. Those who participated in the exam can access their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.