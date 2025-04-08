1. Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the notification link that says, ''PUC II Result 2025.’'

3. You will be redirected to the login page where you will need to provide your registration number and select your respective stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts.

4. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

5. Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 and save it for future reference.