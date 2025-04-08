Advertisement
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 is to be released today. Students eagerly awaiting the 2nd PUC exam 1 results are advised to stay tuned to this space for the latest updates.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to announce the results of the  Karnataka 2nd PUC for exam 1. Students who took the exam can download their Karnataka 2nd PUC results by visiting the official board website. This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams were held from March 1 to March 20. Those who participated in the exam can access their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Students are advised to stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.

 

 

Live updates :Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025

  • 11:49 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam results: Credentials required

    Students must have their credentials ready to avoid a last-minute rush when accessing the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecards online. They should prepare the following credentials to ensure a smooth experience on the day of the result declaration:

    - Roll Number

    - Register Number

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam results: 7,13,862 students waiting for results

    Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam results will be announced in a few hours. According to the board, a total of 7,13,862 students – 3,35,468 boys, 3,78,389 girls, and five transgender individuals- have registered for the exam this year.

  • 11:40 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will announce Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam results?

    Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam results will be declared today, April 8, at 12:30 PM, during a press conference led by the Karnataka Minister for School Education and Literacy. 

  • 11:39 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Passing Marks

    To pass the Karnataka board 2nd PUC first exam, the students are required to secure at least 35% marks in each subject, including both theory and practical components.  

  • 11:38 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Which were the best-performing districts last year?

    1. Dakshina Kannada: 97.37 per cent
    2. Udupi: 96.80 per cent
    3. Vijayapura: 94.89 per cent
    4. Uttara Kannada: 92.51 per cent
    5. Kodagu: 92.13 per cent
  • 11:15 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When were Karnataka 2nd PUC answer keys released?

    Karnataka 2nd PUC answer keys were released on March 21.

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Alternative websites to check PUC 2 results

    – karresults.nic.in

    – kseab.karnataka.gov.in

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Abbreviations in the Karnataka PUC marks memo

    P: Pass

    F: Fail

    X: Exempted

    AA: Absent

    NC: Not Completed

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka Second PUC Result 2025: Pass percentage over the years

    • 2024: 81.15 per cent
    • 2023: 74.67 per cent
    • 2022: 61.88 per cent
    • 2021: 100 per cent
    • 2020: 61.73 per cent
    • 2019: 67.73 per cent
  • 11:10 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka Second PUC Result 2025: When was exam held last year?

    In 2024, Karnataka Second PUC was held from March 1 to 22, and the result was announced on April 10. 

  • 11:08 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka Second PUC Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecards

    The Karnataka Second PUC Result 2025 scorecard will include the following details:- Candidate's name- Roll number- Date of birth- Aggregate marks- Subject-wise marks- Rank- Qualifying status- Other details

  • 11:05 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download Second PUC Result 2025 via App?

    1. Students are required to download Karnataka PUC Result app from Google Playstore.
    2. Register using credentials such as registration number, roll number and date of birth.
    3. Once class 12th results are declared, students will get class 12 result notification.
    4. Download and save Karnataka PUC 2 scorecard 2025 PDF for further reference.

     

  • 11:03 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: When were results announced last year?

    Last year, Karnataka's 2nd PUC 2025 results were announced on April 10 and the KSEAB Class 12 exam was held from March 1 to 22.

  • 11:01 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 be announced?

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 will be announced through a press conference, which will begin at 12.30 pm. After the announcement of results, the link to access and download the second PUC exam 1 marks memo will be made live on the official websites at 1.30 pm.

     
     
  • 10:56 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025?

    1. Visit the official website,  karresults.nic.in.

    2. Click on the notification link that says, ''PUC II Result 2025.’'

    3. You will be redirected to the login page where you will need to provide your registration number and select your respective stream – Science, Commerce, or Arts.

    4. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 will appear on the screen.

    5. Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025 and save it for future reference.

     

\