Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch poll results? Details

Assembly Elections 2024: States that went to polls

Alongside the Lok Sabha elections, voting for the assembly seats was held in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are a total of 175 seats while in Odisha total assembly seats are 147.

Assembly Elections 2024: Date of Polls

All the 175 seats of Andhra Pradesh went to polls in a single phase on May 13. On the other hand, Odisha with 147 seats went to polls in four phases. The assembly elections in Odisha started on May 13 and concluded on June 1.

Schedule of Odisha assembly elections: May 13 (28 constituencies), May 20 (28 seats), May 25 (42 seats), June 1 (42 seats).

Assembly Elections 2024: Main parties and candidates

In Andhra Pradesh, the contest is triangular as the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is contesting against the Congress and National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party. Congress is contesting the election with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Prominent candidates include, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (YSRCP), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Pawan Kalyan (JSP), Killi Kruparani (Congress), Dharmana Prasada Rao (YSRCP), Dharmana Krishna Das (YSRCP), Pamula Pushpa Sreevani (YSRCP), Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy (BJP), Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (TDP), Chintamaneni Prabhakar (TDP), YS Chowdary (BJP), Nadendla Manohar (JSP), Kanna Lakshminarayana (TDP), Adala Prabhakara Reddy (YSRCP), Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari (YSRCP), Nandamuri Balakrishna (TDP), Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy (TDP), Nara Lokesh (TDP) and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (YSRCP)

In Odisha, the contest is bipolar as the BJP is trying to unseat the Biju Janta Dal (BJD) which has been incumbent since 2000. The Congress is also trying to make inroads in the state.

Prominent candidate include, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Pradipta Kumar Naik (BJP), Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP), Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP), Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak (BJD), Pratap Keshari Deo (BJD), Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo (BJD), Niranjan Pujari (BJD), Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (BJP), Jayanarayan Mishra (BJP), Sarada Prashad Nayak (BJD), Pratyusha Rajeshwari Singh (BJP), Suresh Pujari (BJP), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Jagannath Saraka (BJD), Ranendra Pratap Swain (BJD), Pradip Kumar Amat (BJD), Bhaskar Madhei (BJP), Mohan Charan Majhi (BJP) and Niranjan Patnaik (Congress)

Assembly Elections 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

Andhra Pradesh: In 2019, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP registered a crushing defeat against then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in Andhra Pradesh. JSP managed to win only one seat, while the BJP and Congress failed to open their account.

In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh Assembly election the TDP, led by chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, in alliance with the JSP, led by chief Pawan Kalyan, and the BJP, emerged as the single largest party. With 88 seats required to win a majority, the alliance won 103 seats of the 175 seats.

Odisha: In both 2014 and 2019, the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government retained the power and defeated the BJP and Congress.

Assembly Elections 2024: When and where to watch results?

